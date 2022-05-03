In Nigeria, UN chief welcomes reintegration of extremists CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press May 3, 2022 Updated: May 3, 2022 6:05 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, waves to the crowds upon arrival in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Guterres on Tuesday said the reintegration of extremist rebels who have defected from the jihadi Boko Haram group that has waged a decade-long insurgency against the West African nation is "the best thing we can do for peace." Chinedu Asadu Show More Show Less
2 of9 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, waves to the crowds upon arrival in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Guterres said Tuesday the reintegration of extremist rebels who have defected from the jihadi Boko Haram group that has waged a decade-long insurgency against the West African nation is "the best thing we can do for peace." Chinedu Asadu Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 People dance for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres upon his arrival in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Guterres on Tuesday said the reintegration of extremist rebels who have defected from the jihadi Boko Haram group that has waged a decade-long insurgency against the West African nation is "the best thing we can do for peace." Chinedu Asadu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, arrives in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Guterres on Tuesday said the reintegration of extremist rebels who have defected from the jihadi Boko Haram group that has waged a decade-long insurgency against the West African nation is "the best thing we can do for peace." Chinedu Asadu Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Women wait for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' arrival in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Guterres on Tuesday said the reintegration of extremist rebels who have defected from the jihadi Boko Haram group that has waged a decade-long insurgency against the West African nation is "the best thing we can do for peace." Chinedu Asadu Show More Show Less
8 of9 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, waves to the crowds upon arrival in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Tuesday, May 3, 2021. Guterres said Tuesday the reintegration of extremist rebels who have defected from the jihadi Boko Haram group that has waged a decade-long insurgency against the West African nation is "the best thing we can do for peace." Chinedu Asadu Show More Show Less
9 of9
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday lauded Nigerian authorities’ ongoing reintegration of defectors from the jihadi Boko Haram group, which has waged a decade-long insurgency, as “the best thing we can do for peace.”
Speaking to reporters in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state where the insurgency is centered, Guterres also called for more global funding to help rebuild lives in northeast Nigeria where the rebels are operating.