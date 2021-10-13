In Japanese court, 5 ask N. Korea to pay for their suffering MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Oct. 13, 2021 Updated: Oct. 13, 2021 10:25 p.m.
1 of6 Plaintiffs and their supporters walk toward the Tokyo District Court Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Tokyo. The court is hearing five ethnic Korean residents of Japan and a Japanese national demanding the North Korean government pay compensation over their human rights abuses in that country after joining a resettlement program there that promised a “paradise on Earth,” but without the presence of a defendant - the North’s leader. The banner reads: "Oct. 14 Tokyo District Court the North Korea "Paradise on Earth" campaign first trial. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court on Thursday is hearing from five people who say there were promised “paradise on Earth” in North Korea but suffered human rights violations instead and now want the country and its leader Kim Jong Un to compensate them.
The hearing became possible after the Tokyo District Court in August agreed to summon Kim Jong Un to speak, according to Kenji Fukuda, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs. They are not expecting Kim to appear or to compensate them if the court orders it, but Fukuda hopes the case can set a precedent for negotiations between Japan and North Korea on seeking the North’s responsibility and normalizing diplomatic ties.