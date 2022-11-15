In Brazil, Bolsonaro voters protest against his defeat

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Tens of thousands of Brazilians wearing yellow and green, the colors of the national flag, gathered Tuesday across the country to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro's defeat in last month's election and asking for the armed forces to intervene.
In Rio de Janeiro, Brazilians flocked outside a regional military facility to denounce what they see as an unfair or stolen election, defying a recent Supreme Court order to free up roads and public spaces. None of the institutions certified to audit the election, including the Ministry of Defense and Brazilian Bar Association, have found evidence of fraud.