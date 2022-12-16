In 2022, AP photographers captured pain of a changing planet

In 2022, Associated Press photographers captured signs of a planet in distress as climate change reshaped many lives.
That distress was seen in the scarred landscapes in places where the rains failed to come. It was felt in walloping storms, land-engulfing floods, suffocating heat and wildfires no longer confined to a single season. It could be tasted in altered crops or felt as hunger pangs when crops stopped growing. And taken together, millions of people were compelled to pick up and move as many habitats became uninhabitable.