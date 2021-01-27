Impeachment panel makes filings open for public review

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A legislative panel reviewing a petition pushing for the impeachment of Kentucky's governor voted Wednesday to make filings from both sides open to the public but took deliberations on the matter behind closed doors.

The Republican-led committee took the action at the start of the meeting and a short time later went into a closed-door session. The petition — submitted by just four Kentuckians — calls for Gov. Andy Beshear’s impeachment for his restrictions aimed at combating COVID-19.

The Democratic governor has said there are “zero grounds” for his removal. He points to a state Supreme Court ruling last year that said he had the authority to put restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to contain the coronavirus. Beshear says his actions saved lives.

Beshear submitted a response to the impeachment petition, and three of the petitioners then offered their reply, said Republican Rep. Jason Nemes, the panel’s chairman.

The bipartisan panel voted to make both responses public. But the committee reserves the right to “keep something in confidence if it's necessary,” Nemes said.

One of the petitioners asked the panel for an extension to submit a reply and the committee will discuss the request, Nemes said.