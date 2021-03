AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A Guatemalan man has left the Massachusetts church he lived in for more than three years to avoid deportation after being granted a reprieve from federal immigration officials.

Lucio Perez stepped of the First Congregational Church in Amherst on Saturday. Rev. Margaret Sawyer, of the Pioneer Valley Workers Center, a local group that's been supporting Perez, said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently stayed his deportation.