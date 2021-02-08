Illinois man charged in 2 killings could face life in prison

BEACH PARK, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutors may seek life in prison for a man charged in the fatal shootings of a couple found dead in a suburban Chicago garage in December.

Timothy Triplett of Waukegan, Illinois, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the Dec. 8 deaths of Carlos Rodas Perez, 52, and Mercedes Rodas, 49, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Triplett, who’s being held at Lake County Jail on a $5 million bail, was scheduled for arraignment Monday. It wasn't clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Triplett, 34, was arrested and charged Jan. 13 in the killings in Beach Park, a Lake County village located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Chicago. Prosecutors said Thursday they may seek a sentence of life in prison if Triplett is convicted in the killings, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“I commend the Sheriff’s Office on their thorough investigation,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement. “Because of their outstanding work, we feel confident that we will achieve justice for the two victims in this senseless homicide. Our continued condolences to the Rodas family.”