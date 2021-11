SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The state of Illinois wants the public's help to return nearly a dozen Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners.

The medals are awarded to members of the U.S. military who are injured or killed while serving. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the 11 medals each were left in a bank safe deposit box that went untouched for years. The treasurer's office received them as part of the office's unclaimed property program after the owners could not be found.