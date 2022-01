A new study out of the U.K. says several U.S. cities and states are sleep deprived, while a few others get great sleep overall.

Looking at Twitter statuses with the hashtags #goodmorning and #goodnight, researchers at Mornings.co.uk were able to determine which parts of the world get the most sleep, and which ones just don't do so well when it comes to slumber.

In regard to the United States, Michigan has the shortest sleep duration while Minnesota has the longest.

The results note that North America gets the least amount of sleep than any other continent, an average of 8 hours and 11 minutes.

Michigan residents are only getting 5 hours and 56 minutes of sleep on average, and Illinois is just one minute behind with an average of 5 hours and 57 minutes. North Carolina, Massachusetts, and Florida round out the top five.

In regard to states that sleep well, Minnesota residents get on average 8 hours and 54 minutes of sleep, followed by Louisiana, South Dakota, Arkansas, and Vermont.

Michigan also takes the top prize in the U.S. cities category for shortest sleep duration — on average, citizens of Detroit get 5 hours and 19 minutes of sleep each night. However, Illinois isn't as close in this ranking as Chicago comes in fourth with an average of 5 hours and 33 minutes.

Minneapolis gets the most sleep with an average of 9 hours and 46 minutes, followed by its twin cities neighbor St. Paul with 9 hours and 39 minutes.

WebMD gives several tips for those suffering from insomnia and lack of sleep, including waking up at the same time each day, avoiding naps, and keeping the bed to just sleeping and sex — no TV, no phones or tablets.