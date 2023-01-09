Ill. Senate OKs gun ban, House Democrats agree with changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate approved a ban on semiautomatic weapons Monday, hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in to a second term and expressed disgust over shootings so frequent each "needs a title so you know which one we’re referring to.”
The Senate plan differs slightly from the recent House-passed version, but despite initial objections from House Democrats, Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch joined Pritzker and Senate President Don Harmon in a statement confirming the House expected to approve the measure Tuesday and send it to Pritzker.