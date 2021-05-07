Idaho shooting: Very few school incidents committed by girls REBECCA BOONE, Associated Press May 7, 2021 Updated: May 7, 2021 4:51 p.m.
People embrace outside after a shooting at Rigby Middle School in Rigby, Idaho on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Officers leave Rigby Middle School after a shooting in Rigby, Idaho on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
People embrace after a school shooting at Rigby Middle School in Rigby, Idaho on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Students react after a school shooting at Rigby Middle School in Rigby, Idaho on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Students walk past police tape after a school shooting at Rigby Middle School in Rigby, Idaho on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
8 of8
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they are trying to determine what prompted a young girl to open fire at a rural Idaho middle school, one of the few school shootings in which the suspect is female.
The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Thursday in Rigby, Idaho, when police say the girl pulled a handgun out of her backpack and shot two other students and an adult custodian before she was disarmed by a teacher and held until police arrived. All three were shot in the extremities, and none had life-threatening injuries.