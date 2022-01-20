Idaho officials tell MyPillow CEO to stop false voter claims

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have sent MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell a cease-and-desist letter and a bill of more than $6,000 over the businessman's repeated accusations of voter fraud in the state.
Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden sent the cease-and-desist letter to Lindell on Tuesday, the Idaho Statesman reported. The letter demands Lindell “promptly remove all false statements about Idaho's elections from your website” and “refrain from making similar statements in the future."