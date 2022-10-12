Idaho nuclear waste treatment plant could start in December

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Idaho designed to treat 900,000 gallons (3.4 million liters) of sodium-bearing, radioactive waste that has had numerous setbacks will likely start operating in early December, a U.S. Department of Energy official said Wednesday.
Connie Flohr, manager of the Idaho Cleanup Project for the Energy Department’s Office of Environmental Management, told Idaho officials that the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit at the department's 890-square-mile (2,300-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory has successfully completed test runs with a simulant material.