Idaho meat plant employee death under investigation

KUNA, Idaho (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into the accidental work death of an Idaho meat-rendering plant employee.

The employee died April 7 at a Kuna plant facility owned by Darling Ingredients, a Texas-based international meat processing corporation, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Darling Ingredients owns more than 200 plants, including a second Idaho facility in Twin Falls more than 130 miles (209 kilometers) southeast of the Kuna plant.

Darling Ingredients has received fines and violations at plants in multiple states since 2018, but none in Idaho, according to U.S. Department of Labor inspection records.

Company officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. Department of Labor spokesman Jose Carnevali confirmed the department investigation but declined to comment further on an open case.

No further information was released on the employee.