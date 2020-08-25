Idaho lawmakers start second day of special session on virus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers on Tuesday started the second day of a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers gathered at the Idaho Statehouse following a chaotic first day where angry protesters forced their way into the Idaho House gallery that had limited seating due to the virus.

Lawmakers are looking at changes to election laws to smooth voting in November. The Senate on Monday approved two bills, one creating centers where residents from different precincts can vote. Another has to do with making it easier to count what is expected to be a surge of absentee ballots. Those bills will likely be considered by lawmakers in the House on Tuesday.

State officials are expecting a shortage of poll workers and polling places due to the pandemic.

Lawmakers are also considering changes to liability laws they say are needed to protect businesses, schools and government agencies from lawsuits by people who get COVID-19. Those opposed say such a law could remove accountability.

Lawmakers are also looking at a resolution to end Little's declaration of a state of emergency due to the pandemic. It's not clear if such a resolution could actually do that if approved.