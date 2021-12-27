Idaho cities, counties sign onto national opioid settlements

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Each of Idaho’s 44 counties and all 24 eligible cities will participate in national opioid settlements, potentially bringing $119 million to the state, Republican Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said Monday.
He said the counties and cities agreed to sign onto the $26 billion settlements involving the three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson. The money would address damage wrought by opioids, which the federal government declared a public health emergency in 2017.