Idaho board gets $400,000 to kill problem wolves

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation sending just under $400,000 to a state board to use to kill problem wolves in Idaho headed to the governor's desk on Wednesday.

The Senate voted 26-4 to approve the budget bill that taps money in the state's general fund to kill wolves that prey on livestock or wildlife.

The state's Wolf Depredation Control Board has agreements with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services to kill wolves.

Fish and Game killed 17 wolves in northern Idaho last month that the agency says were killing elk.

The bill passed the House 56-12 on Tuesday.