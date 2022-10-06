Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments over 3 abortion laws

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments in lawsuits over three of Idaho’s abortion laws on Thursday, sharply questioning attorneys about the value placed on a pregnant woman’s health, the state’s interest in ensuring that pregnancies are carried to term and Idaho’s long history of anti-abortion laws.
The high court earlier this year allowed the laws to go into effect, and as a result Idaho is one of several states where abortion is almost entirely outlawed. A final ruling on the laws — including one that criminalizes all abortions but allows physicians to defend themselves by showing the abortion was needed to save the pregnant woman's life, one that criminalizes most abortions after about six weeks’ gestation and one that allows even extended potential relatives of a fetus or embryo to sue an abortion provider — could be handed down sometime in the coming months.