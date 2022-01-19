Idaho Lt. Gov. seeks funds to cover losing lawsuit costs

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin asked legislative budget writers on Wednesday for $29,000 in taxpayer money to cover legal fees incurred after she lost a public records lawsuit.
The Idaho Press Club sued McGeachin in July after several journalists said she wrongly denied public record requests for materials relating to her new Education Task Force. McGeachin lost the lawsuit, with the judge saying she acted in “bad faith” in denying access to the public documents. He ordered her to release the records and pay the Idaho Press Club’s legal fees, which came in just under $29,000.