Ida not done with US yet; hurricane's remnants rip Northeast DAVID PORTER and MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 2:20 a.m.
1 of12 In this image taken from video provided by Scott Smith, a fast-moving tornado is seen in the distance through a windshield just before the toll booth for the Burlington Bristol Bridge on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Burlington, N.J. (Scott Smith via AP) Scott Smith/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 In this image taken from video provided by Scott Smith, a fast-moving tornado is seen in the distance through a windshield just before the toll booth for the Burlington Bristol Bridge on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Burlington, N.J. (Scott Smith via AP) Scott Smith/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Members of the Weldon Fire Company walk through floodwaters in Dresher, Pa. after downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, hit the area Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 A raging Little Conemaugh River is shown at its confluence with the Stonycreek Rivers (which form the Conemaugh River) at the historic Stone Bridge in downtown Johnstown, Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Emergency officials rushed to evacuate about 3,000 people below a dam near Johnstown on Wednesday after hours of heavy rains triggered plans to ensure the safety of downstream residents.(John Rucosky/The Tribune-Democrat via AP) John Rucosky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Water is pumped from the basement of a business on Noblestown road in Oakdale, Pa., during clean up from flooding after downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, hit the area Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A member of a rescue team walks through a flooded street on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Bridgeville, Pa. Pennsylvanians braced for downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, with forecasters warning that creeks, streams and rivers would be inundated across the state's southern tier. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Andrew Rush/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 A car is stranded on a flooded street Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Bridgeville, Pa. Pennsylvanians braced for downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, with forecasters warning that creeks, streams and rivers would be inundated across the state's southern tier. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Andrew Rush/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Water floods a street Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Bridgeville, Pa. Pennsylvanians braced for downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, with forecasters warning that creeks, streams and rivers would be inundated across the state's southern tier. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Andrew Rush/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEW YORK (AP) — Relentless rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida sent the New York City area into a state of emergency early Thursday, as the storm carried into New England with threats of more tornadoes.
New York’s FDR Drive, a major artery on the east side of Manhattan, and the Bronx River Parkway were under water by late Wednesday evening. Subway stations and tracks became so flooded that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended all service. Videos posted online showed subway riders standing on seats in cars filled with water.
Written By
DAVID PORTER and MARK SCOLFORO