https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/IN-House-5-elected-15702831.php
IN-House-5-elected
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Victoria Spartz, GOP, elected U.S. House, District
5, Indiana.
AP Elections 11-04-2020 20:31
