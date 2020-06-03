By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Banks Magiera
Adams 25 25 8,578 1,289
Allen 289 173 11,877 1,728
Blackford 3 2 249 42
DeKalb 39 35 4,163 697
Huntington 36 27 4,866 843
Jay 18 12 2,459 439
Kosciusko 41 32 4,947 1,475
LaGrange 16 12 2,352 587
Noble 29 21 3,838 681
Steuben 23 20 3,683 670
Wells 22 22 3,308 455
Whitley 34 26 4,161 743
Totals 575 407 54,481 9,649

AP Elections 06-03-2020 02:30