IN-GOP-House-3-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Banks Magiera Adams 25 25 8,578 1,289 Allen 289 173 11,877 1,728 Blackford 3 2 249 42 DeKalb 39 35 4,163 697 Huntington 36 27 4,866 843 Jay 18 12 2,459 439 Kosciusko 41 32 4,947 1,475 LaGrange 16 12 2,352 587 Noble 29 21 3,838 681 Steuben 23 20 3,683 670 Wells 22 22 3,308 455 Whitley 34 26 4,161 743 Totals 575 407 54,481 9,649

AP Elections 06-03-2020 02:30