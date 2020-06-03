By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 2.

TP PR Davis Walorski
Elkhart 117 89 2,582 11,945
Fulton 17 11 458 1,427
Kosciusko 28 17 709 2,779
LaPorte 43 33 923 2,032
Marshall 29 21 923 3,329
Miami 24 22 836 2,477
Pulaski 15 10 425 1,351
St.Joseph 221 156 1,726 7,576
Starke 21 13 410 1,225
Wabash 26 20 920 2,518
Totals 541 392 9,912 36,659

AP Elections 06-03-2020 02:30