IN-GOP-House-2-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 2.

TP PR Davis Walorski Elkhart 117 89 2,582 11,945 Fulton 17 11 458 1,427 Kosciusko 28 17 709 2,779 LaPorte 43 33 923 2,032 Marshall 29 21 923 3,329 Miami 24 22 836 2,477 Pulaski 15 10 425 1,351 St.Joseph 221 156 1,726 7,576 Starke 21 13 410 1,225 Wabash 26 20 920 2,518 Totals 541 392 9,912 36,659

AP Elections 06-03-2020 02:30