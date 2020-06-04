By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in

the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 6.

TP PR Holland Lake Welsh
Bartholmew 66 66 727 3,796 457
Dearborn 45 45 328 1,080 195
Decatur 20 20 127 518 138
Delaware 78 78 892 6,559 1,163
Fayette 28 28 144 461 292
Franklin 23 17 117 439 165
Hancock 47 47 522 2,312 311
Henry 41 41 252 1,282 506
Jefferson 26 26 268 1,118 380
Jennings 25 25 153 723 144
Ohio 11 11 37 149 23
Randolph 18 18 90 535 138
Ripley 25 25 132 651 130
Rush 17 17 104 301 65
Scott 8 8 222 421 186
Shelby 40 40 276 1,044 193
Switzrland 12 12 83 231 87
Union 10 10 27 205 57
Wayne 58 52 432 2,140 543
Totals 598 586 4,933 23,965 5,173

AP Elections 06-03-2020 20:30