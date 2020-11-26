https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/IL-RemovelFlatTaxReq-All-100-15756115.php
IL-RemovelFlatTaxReq-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Illinois: Remove Flat Income Tax Section (Allow graduated tax)
10398 of 10455 precincts reporting - 99 percent
Yes, 2,668,773 - 47 percent
x-No, 3,040,506 - 53 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Walmart just changed when its PS5 Black Friday deals go live
-
2
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
3
Get this VIZIO 70 inch TV for under $500 for Black Friday
-
4
Fatal train collision
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
7
Hunters bring deer to DNR check station
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.