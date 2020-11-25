https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/IL-RemovelFlatTaxReq-All-100-15753219.php
Illinois: Remove Flat Income Tax Section (Allow graduated tax)
10398 of 10455 precincts reporting - 99 percent
Yes, 2,668,769 - 47 percent
x-No, 3,040,494 - 53 percent
