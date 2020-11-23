https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/IL-RemovelFlatTaxReq-All-100-15747585.php
IL-RemovelFlatTaxReq-All,100
Published
Illinois: Remove Flat Income Tax Section (Allow graduated tax)
10392 of 10455 precincts reporting - 99 percent
Yes, 2,663,556 - 47 percent
x-No, 3,037,623 - 53 percent
