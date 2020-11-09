https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/IL-RemovelFlatTaxReq-All-100-15714119.php
Illinois: Remove Flat Income Tax Section (Allow graduated tax)
10371 of 10455 precincts reporting - 99 percent
Yes, 2,372,219 - 45 percent
x-No, 2,846,380 - 55 percent
