https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/IL-House-14-elected-15722919.php
IL-House-14-elected
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Lauren Underwood, Dem, elected U.S. House, District
14, Illinois.
AP Elections 11-12-2020 14:11
