https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/IL-House-10-elected-15700270.php
IL-House-10-elected
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Brad Schneider, Dem, elected U.S. House, District
10, Illinois.
AP Elections 11-04-2020 02:41
