By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 17.

TP PR King Fawell
Carroll 22 22 684 403
Fulton 57 57 1,000 689
Henderson 13 13 417 203
Henry 52 52 2,060 719
JoDaviess 29 29 1,210 676
Knox 52 52 1,828 744
Mercer 24 24 938 306
Peoria 72 72 938 618
RockIsland 120 89 2,913 1,156
Stephenson 40 40 1,604 1,086
Tazewell 47 40 989 838
Warren 28 28 1,074 469
Whiteside 60 60 1,729 717
Winnebago 66 48 1,385 1,446
Totals 682 626 18,769 10,070

AP Elections 03-17-2020 22:07