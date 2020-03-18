https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/IL-GOP-House-15-Cnty-15139158.php
IL-GOP-House-15-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by county in
the Republican primary for U.S. House District 15.
|TP
|PR
|Miller
|Duncan
|Wolff
|Ellingtn
|Bond
|17
|13
|411
|97
|73
|26
|Champaign
|38
|0
|557
|117
|52
|31
|Clark
|23
|23
|1,698
|270
|159
|214
|Clay
|22
|22
|1,549
|556
|330
|115
|Clinton
|39
|12
|1,925
|655
|522
|227
|Coles
|44
|44
|3,266
|637
|276
|293
|Crawford
|24
|23
|1,390
|413
|202
|164
|Cumberland
|12
|12
|1,250
|258
|190
|92
|Douglas
|17
|17
|1,437
|249
|124
|809
|Edgar
|31
|31
|1,432
|259
|126
|253
|Edwards
|12
|12
|838
|251
|138
|50
|Effingm
|37
|21
|2,004
|331
|1,056
|99
|Fayette
|28
|28
|1,628
|316
|578
|132
|Ford
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallatin
|11
|11
|167
|152
|80
|40
|Hamilton
|16
|16
|503
|376
|160
|86
|Hardin
|6
|6
|132
|266
|64
|32
|Jasper
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|16
|16
|977
|822
|421
|331
|Lawrence
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madison
|43
|42
|2,525
|883
|518
|307
|Marion
|48
|45
|1,583
|787
|669
|226
|Massac
|17
|17
|717
|450
|199
|163
|Moultrie
|16
|16
|853
|201
|99
|377
|Pope
|6
|6
|262
|212
|47
|27
|Richland
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saline
|28
|28
|1,042
|962
|274
|155
|Shelby
|33
|33
|2,246
|353
|400
|164
|Vermilion
|84
|55
|3,160
|2,204
|268
|221
|Wabash
|16
|16
|991
|434
|307
|178
|Washington
|21
|21
|1,170
|395
|408
|140
|Wayne
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|18
|18
|885
|403
|246
|69
|Totals
|821
|604
|36,598
|13,309
|7,986
|5,021
AP Elections 03-17-2020 22:07
