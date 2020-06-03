https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/IA-GOP-House-3-Cnty-15314600.php
IA-GOP-House-3-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the
Republican primary for U.S. House District 3.
|TP
|PR
|Schafer
|Young
|Adair
|5
|5
|207
|570
|Adams
|5
|5
|206
|274
|Cass
|5
|5
|392
|1,039
|Dallas
|34
|34
|1,606
|4,069
|Fremont
|5
|5
|309
|974
|Guthrie
|8
|8
|315
|685
|Madison
|9
|9
|488
|1,001
|Mills
|11
|11
|644
|1,683
|Montgomery
|7
|7
|340
|1,368
|Page
|8
|8
|535
|1,676
|Polk
|34
|34
|6,374
|15,535
|Potwtmie
|40
|40
|2,441
|4,851
|Ringgold
|7
|7
|641
|696
|Taylor
|7
|7
|314
|616
|Union
|8
|8
|633
|1,167
|Warren
|32
|32
|1,204
|2,445
|Totals
|225
|225
|16,649
|38,649
AP Elections 06-03-2020 12:55
View Comments