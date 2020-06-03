IA-GOP-House-3-Cnty

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the

Republican primary for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Schafer Young Adair 5 5 207 570 Adams 5 5 206 274 Cass 5 5 392 1,039 Dallas 34 34 1,606 4,069 Fremont 5 5 309 974 Guthrie 8 8 315 685 Madison 9 9 488 1,001 Mills 11 11 644 1,683 Montgomery 7 7 340 1,368 Page 8 8 535 1,676 Polk 34 34 6,374 15,535 Potwtmie 40 40 2,441 4,851 Ringgold 7 7 641 696 Taylor 7 7 314 616 Union 8 8 633 1,167 Warren 32 32 1,204 2,445 Totals 225 225 16,649 38,649

