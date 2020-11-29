https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/IA-1-ConstitutionalConvention-All-100-15760963.php
IA-1-ConstitutionalConvention-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Iowa: Hold Constitutional Convention (To propose amendments)
100 percent
Yes, 408,746 - 30 percent
x-No, 972,930 - 70 percent
Most Popular
-
1
It continues to be slow for fishing
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
Property owners hold luncheon
-
4
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
5
Get Hulu for $1.99/month during this Black Friday promotion
-
6
Fatal train collision
-
7
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.