https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/IA-1-ConstitutionalConvention-All-100-15744643.php
IA-1-ConstitutionalConvention-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Iowa: Hold Constitutional Convention (To propose amendments)
100 percent
Yes, 408,746 - 30 percent
x-No, 972,930 - 70 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Two deaths attributed to coronavirus at Baldwin prison
-
2
Fewer anglers are active this week
-
3
Lake County community events calendar
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
6
Lounsbury: Late-season deer hunting is special timeframe
-
7
DNR expects successful deer hunting season
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.