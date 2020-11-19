https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/IA-1-ConstitutionalConvention-All-100-15738850.php
IA-1-ConstitutionalConvention-All,100
The Associated Press
Iowa: Hold Constitutional Convention (To propose amendments)
100 percent
Yes, 408,746 - 30 percent
x-No, 972,930 - 70 percent
