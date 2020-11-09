https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/IA-1-ConstitutionalConvention-All-100-15714005.php
IA-1-ConstitutionalConvention-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Iowa: Hold Constitutional Convention (To propose amendments)
100 percent
Yes, 407,944 - 30 percent
x-No, 971,520 - 70 percent
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
4
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
5
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
6
Minority pushes Trump agenda largely unpopular among tribes
-
7
Alabama man charged with murder in Tennessee disappearance
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.