Hurricanes GM Anholt named Western Hockey League's executive of the year

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - Lethbridge Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt has been awarded the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy, given out annually to the Western Hockey League executive of the year.

Under Anholt's watch, the Hurricanes posted a 37-19-7 record in 2019-20 before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lethbridge has posted at least 30 wins in each of Anholt's five full seasons as GM.

Anholt's key moves this season included the selection of Slovak forward Oliver Okuliar at the 2019 CHL import draft and the mid-season acquisition of winger Brett Davis from Red Deer. Okuliar had 33 goals and 35 assists in 55 games, while Davis had 16 goals and nine assists in 20 games after coming over from the Rebels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 8, 2020.