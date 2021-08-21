Hurricane Grace closes on Mexico's Gulf coast as Cat 3 storm FÉLIX MÁRQUEZ and FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ, Associated Press Aug. 21, 2021 Updated: Aug. 21, 2021 12:05 a.m.
VERACRUZ, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Grace closed in on Mexico's Gulf shore as a major Category 3 storm late Friday, drenching small fishing towns and beach resorts as it headed for its second landfall in the country in two days.
The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico's main tourist strip, but it rapidly drew in power from the relatively warm Gulf of Mexico as it moved toward the country's mainland.
