Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs'

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter said Wednesday that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.

The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney's office was disclosed in a statement by President-elect Biden's transition office.

Hunter Biden's attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.