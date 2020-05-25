https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Human-remains-found-in-Monroe-County-ditch-15293203.php
Human remains found in Monroe County ditch
LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Human skeletal remains were discovered in a drainage ditch in Monroe County, the sheriff's office said.
The discovery was made Sunday by a worker who was performing maintenance in a field in LaSalle Township.
The Wayne County medical examiner's office will try to determine a gender and other information about the death.
Anyone with information can call sheriff's detectives at (734) 240-7530.
