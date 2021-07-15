How to snag a last minute campsite reservation in Michigan this summer
Since the pandemic, demand for Michigan campgrounds has skyrocketed
Angela Mulka
Interest in camping and other outdoor activities has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic has limited our travel options.
Michigan has 103 state parks, spanning across 357,000 acres, and people are still struggling to reserve campsites this summer due to a higher demand than ever before, according to Bill Sheffer, executive director of the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds.