House urges court to lift hold on subpoena for Trump records

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are urging the Supreme Court to lift its hold on their subpoena for President Donald Trump’s financial records.

The Democrats say in a filing Thursday that Trump’s broad arguments that his financial records don’t have to be turned over by his accountants lack merit.

The House’s plea to allow enforcement of its subpoena comes a few days after Chief Justice John Roberts imposed an indefinite delay to give the court time to figure out how to handle the case.

A similar fight also has reached the high court from New York, where the Manhattan district attorney wants Trump’s tax returns for a criminal investigation.

The justices probably will decide by mid-January whether to hear the New York case, and might want to deal with the two cases together.