House passes $46.7 billion budget plan with no tax increases

Connecticut's House of Representatives approved a two-year, $46.7 billion state budget deal early Wednesday with no new taxes that lawmakers said will help guide the state as it continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.
Rep. Toni Walker, D-New Haven, co-chair of the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee, said the budget is aimed at addressing issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic, which left more than 8,200 people dead in Connecticut and prompted double-digit unemployment rates in some communities.