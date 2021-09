NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a northern New Jersey home early Friday, killing a man and his adult son and injuring a woman, authorities said.

The fire in North Arlington, which was reported around 4:15 a.m., apparently broke out on the second floor and left the residents trapped in the home. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, but authorities said it did not appear to be suspicious.