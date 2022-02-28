House drops vaccination requirement for lawmakers on floor

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state House has dropped its requirement that lawmakers verify they are vaccinated and boosted in order to attend floor votes, and is allowing the public back in one of the galleries overseeing the chamber starting Tuesday.
The update from the House Executive Rules Committee, finalized Saturday, also increases the number of total lawmakers allowed on the House floor from 27 to 45, nearly half of the current chamber’s 98-member capacity. The remainder will continue to vote remotely.