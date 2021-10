3 1 of 3 Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is returning after a pandemic hiatus with plans to launch about 540 hot-air balloons in a stunning visual spectacle.

The nine-day event starts on Saturday in the predawn twilight with balloons of every shape and size inflating and lifting off with people aboard — weather permitting. The 2020 fiesta was canceled as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.