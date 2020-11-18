Hospitalized Mississippi inmate dies, autopsy is set

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections says an inmate who had been in and out of hospitals for the past year and a half has died.

Demarico Antwan Wolf, 28, also known as Demarco A. Wolfe, died Saturday at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, the department said in a news release Tuesday. An autopsy will be done.

Wolf was convicted of aggravated assault, carjacking and armed robbery, and was sentenced Feb. 16, 2016, to 35 years in prison. The Mississippi Court of Appeals and the Mississippi Supreme court denied his appeals in that conviction.

Wolf also pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to an additional five years to serve and 15 years suspended. All of his convictions were in Hinds County, and he had been in the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman before being taken to the hospital where he died.

At least 94 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December. Several inmates died during outbursts of violence in late December and early January. The U.S. Justice Department announced in February that it is investigating the state’s prison system.