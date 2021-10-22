Hopkinton board votes to lift school high mask requirement

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — Hopkinton High School has become the first school in Massachusetts to make face coverings optional after reaching the state-set 80% coronavirus vaccination threshold.
The Hopkinton School Committee voted 3-2 on Thursday night to give vaccinated students and staff the option to go maskless for a three-week trial period starting Nov. 1. The Middlesex County school will collect data on new cases during that time. The mask requirement could go back into effect sooner if there is a surge in new cases.