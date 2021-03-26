Hopeful signs as California adds 141,000 jobs in February ADAM BEAM, Associated Press March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 2:02 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California added 141,000 jobs in February as more than a quarter of a million people returned to the workforce, state officials announced Friday, a reflection of loosening virus restrictions on businesses as more people get vaccinated.
Employment in restaurants and hotels surged by more than 102,000 people, welcome news for an industry hit hard by the on-again, off-again restrictions imposed by the government at the whims of an unpredictable virus.